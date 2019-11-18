University visit for Peterhead fundraisers

A group of Peterhead fundraisers visited the Institute of Medical Sciences at the University of Aberdeen last month.

Breast Cancer Research fundraiser Wilma Bruce along with her friends and fellow fundraisers, visited the facility on Tuesday, October 15.

The group met Chair in Molecular Oncology Professor Val Speirs to hear about crucial research her team is carrying out in a number of areas including early diagnosis of breast cancer and the development of effective and improved treatments.

The group also enjoyed a tour of the laboratories where the vital research takes place.

Since 2017 Wilma has raised more than £17,000 for Breast Cancer Research at the University of Aberdeen by organising a series of events including a ‘Pink Sparkle’ concert and afternoon tea.

A spokesperson for the University of Aberdeen Development Trust said: “We can’t thank Wilma and her supporters enough for their continued support.”

Wilma said: “The fundraising is still ongoing with £350 raised from a quiz kindly made up by Mr G. Park and his wife Audrey of Enjo UK who have helped so much.

“We are being supported by Dorothy Jacks of Peterhead who has a Ladies Luxury Hamper for sale at only £5 per square.

“Can I just say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us so well these last few years and helped us to raise £17,000 so far.

“Thanks once again to everyone who has helped, bought and sold.”