Two weeks of maintenance work planned for A90 Inverugie Bridge near Peterhead

Maintenance work on Inverugie Bridge is scheduled to begin on Monday (November 29).

The £25,000 project will involve teams repairing the embankment, reinstating the drainage system and constructing steps to provide safe access. Masonry will also be repointed where required, ensuring the continued safe operation of the structure for years to come.

The essential maintenance is scheduled to take place over two weeks. The upgrades will be carried out between 8am and 5pm each day, with all works expected to be completed by 5pm on Friday, December 10, subject to weather conditions. No works are programmed to take place at the weekends.

The majority of the works will take place off the carriageway, but temporary traffic lights will occasionally be required between 9.30am and 3.30pm. All traffic management will be removed overnight.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £25,000 investment from Transport Scotland will help ensure that the Inverugie Bridge over River Ugie continues to operate safely for all motorists into the long-term future.

“The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the essential maintenance as quickly and safely as they can and reduce disruption as much as possible.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”