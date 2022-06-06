Tributes paid to 'compassionate, fun and loving' Peterhead mum and businesswoman

Wendy Haggath had a passion for travel and restaurants.

The mum of four (42), who had a passion for travel and restaurants, established the first Symposium Coffee in the Blue Toon 17 years ago along with husband Paul. The couple have since grown the business to a total of ten outlets, including three in Peterhead. Only last month they celebrated 22 years of marriage.

An announcement on the firm’s Facebook page stated that following a family bereavement the shops would be closed over the weekend and it was followed by a post by Mr Haggath which confirmed that his wife had tragically died in her sleep.

The post read: “My darling Wendy-Louise tragically passed away in her sleep. My girls and I are devastated…..

We have a BIG and strong family around us but I ask for you to keep us in your thoughts & prayers

So disappointed, Paul xx

Absent from the body, present with Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Wendy’s mum, Wendy Tomin, posted: “We are totally overwhelmed with love and kindness..our whole family are grieving with our church families..our friends..our wonderful town..and our larger world..we always knew Wendy was loved..but never to this extent..if only she’d known..she never felt she did enough for everyone..she was one of a kind..too big and too creative for this world..she needed heaven..surrounded by even bigger dreamers.”

The Symposium Facebook page has since been flooded with tributes, with more than 1000 comments made. Among them, Jacaqueline Turner posted: “Absolutely gutted for the Haggath family - friends of ours for many years - our thoughts are with the whole family at this sad time.”

Rose Marie Smith said: “Wendy’s legacy of love for you all will not leave you ever, your wonderful memories will not leave you and one day you’ll all be together again. Until then may the peace of the lord sustain and keep you all.”