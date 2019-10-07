Tribute paid to SNP stalwart Bob Ritchie

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has paid tribute to long-standing member of the Scottish National Party in Buchan Bob Ritchie whose funeral took place last week.

Peterhead resident Mr Ritchie was a founding member of Fraserburgh Branch SNP and was the honorary president of Peterhead Branch SNP.

Mr Ritchie was also the Election Agent for the SNP at the 1964 General Election – the first time the Scottish National Party contested a Parliamentary election in Buchan.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “Bob has been a stalwart of the SNP in Buchan for decades and an inspiration to many activists locally over the years.

“Bob holds a place in history as the first-ever SNP Election Agent in this area when the Party decided to contest the old East Aberdeenshire seat at the 1964 election. Bob tells a story that he narrowly avoided being the candidate at that election because he won the toss of a coin and chose to be the agent!

“At that 1964 election, the SNP got 6% of the vote and 1900 votes. It is thanks to the hard work and dedication of people like Bob in those early days that the party was able to put down such solid foundations to build on locally.

“I had the pleasure of presenting Bob with lifetime membership of the party a few years ago and enjoyed his reminisces about past election campaigns. He will be missed by everyone in the SNP and my thoughts are with his wife Beatrice and family at this time.”