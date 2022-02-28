Tribute paid to former Peterhead councillor

Doug McDonald and members of Peterhead Town Council c1968 in their official robes of office photographed in the entrance hall of Arbuthnot House. They are, from left to right: Back row: Bailie J Lamb, Cllr D McDonald, Cllr I Craig, Cllr D Bodger, Cllr I Davidson, Cllr I Ellis, Cllr C Tait. Front row: Bailie J Duthie, Bailie W McDonald, Provost E Duncan, Bailie F Duthie, Bailie J Angus.

Mr McDonald, who was elected to serve on the old Town Council at the 1968 elections, passed away peacefully on February 21.

Paying tribute to Mr McDonald, Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith said: “Doug was a true gentleman and an exceptional character. A stalwart supporter of SNP events that I arranged, he was also Constituency Organiser in the early 1980s but was deeply involved in a wide range of other organisations in the town.

“He was heavily involved in the Peterhead 1295 Squadron of the ATC, writing a history of it at one point.

"Latterly, the Family History Society of Buchan was a keen interest of his and he wrote a subsequent book about the history of the prefabs in Peterhead – where he used to live – with the proceeds from that going to the Scottish Cot Death Trust.