Tremendous spirit at 2019 Peterhead Relay for Life

Organisers of the Peterhead Relay for Life at the weekend have hailed the “tremendous spirit” of all those who made the event a great success.

The cold windy conditions certainly didn’t deter the 550 participants who raised a magnificent £144,903 on the day for Cancer Research UK.

Peterhead Port Authority raised 10,000 for this year's Relay for Life. Picture: Peter Lewis Photography

But organisers will keep the fundraising effort going until August when it will reveal if the Blue Toon’s total tally has broken the £2 million mark since it began fundraising 13 years ago.

The teams turned out in a variety of costumes - from pirates to superheroes, while the Candle of Hope ceremony was as emotional and poignant as ever when messages of hope from survivors were shared and lost loved ones remembered.

Relay committee chair Lorraine Coleman was quick to praise all those who supported the weekend’s activities at Lord Catto Park.

She said: “We had 32 teams at the event and 550 participants which included 66 cancer survivors and 55 carers.

Everyone was a super hero at this year's Peterhead Relay for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK. Picture: Peter Lewis Photography

“Despite the cold and the wind everyone just got stuck in and I have to say the spirit of all those who participated was just tremendous.

“It was just fabulous to see so many members of the public coming out to support everyone - it was such a fantastic day. On behalf of everyone at Relay for Life I would like to thank all those who made our 2019 event such a success.”

See your Buchanie on Tuesday for pictures galore from the event courtesy of photographer Peter Lewis.