Top Beach Award for Peterhead Lido

Peterhead Lido is one of 61 beaches across Scotland to have scooped a top Beach Award.

The award, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful, recognises the high standards of beach management by communities, local authorities and land owners across the country.

Other winners from the north east include Balmedie Beach, Collieston, Cruden Bay, Fraserburgh Tigerhill, and the Waters of Philorth.

For a beach to be successful in achieving a Beach Award, it has to meet a range of criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work currently undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Peter Argyle, said: “These magnificent beaches continually receive awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful and rightly so, as our teams work hard all year round to keep them clean and safe for visitors.

“We all recognise how lucky we are to have such amazing natural spaces on our doorstep and how that can contribute to the local economy, so we are delighted to receive this renewed recognition for our efforts.

“It’s huge testament to our hard working teams, as well as the valued volunteers in our communities who give up their time to take part in beach clean events, and to the other local people who take great pride in keeping Aberdeenshire a beautiful place to live, work and visit by disposing of their waste responsibly.”

Commenting on the news North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman said: “I am pleased so many bathing waters across the North East have passed SEPA’s strict tests.

“This will give many areas and tourism businesses a much-needed boost ahead of the summer holidays.”

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, added: “Scotland’s waters are greatly valued and cherished by communities and visitors alike, so it is fitting that in 2020 we have a full year dedicated to shining a spotlight on them as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters celebrations.

“Thanks to Keep Scotland Beautiful and the passion from a range of organisations, local authorities and individuals to achieve recognition through the Scottish Beach Awards - both visitors and locals can enjoy a wide range of spectacular environmentally considerate beach settings across the country.”