Toon team win NHS walking challenge

Members of staff from a Peterhead pharmacy have won an NHS Grampian Step Count Challenge.

Last month, 80 staff formed 16 teams to compete in a Step Count Challenge - a workplace initiative by Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All to encourage people to be more active.

In just a month, 27,520,352 steps were taken, the equivalent distance from Banff to Vietnam and back.

The challenge aimed to raise awareness of Macmillan Move More Aberdeenshire, a programme of physical activity support designed to help people affected by cancer to be active at a level that’s right for them.

At the end of every Step Count Challenge, a winning team of five and a Step Count Champion is announced.

The winning team, Scrambled Legs, were staff from Buchanhaven Pharmacy in Peterhead who managed a total of 2,841,481 steps.

Rachel Forbes from the team said: “The challenge kept us all active but also it was really good to work as a team. We’d set up a Whats app group and egged each other on, congratulating each other a lot and saying well done all the time.

“We would take the long route anywhere, even going to the toilet was a case of walking the whole way round the shop rather than going straight there.

“If there was a quiet minute, we’d walk round the shop, or walk in our lunch hour and walk home when they could as well. We just tried our best to keep on the move constantly.

“It was fun, it was a buzz and it did energise you.”

The challenge also crowned Sandra Paterson, a community district nurse, its Step Count Champion due to her inspiring performance throughout the challenge.

Sandra was chosen after colleagues said she had arranged lunchtime walks for her team and had gone the extra mile to motivate everyone.

Katie Thomson, Move More Development Officer with Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: “All the teams put in a great effort. It was lovely to see people enjoying walks in their local communities.”