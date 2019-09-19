Throw a Porridge Party for Mary’s Meals

People are being encouraged to mark World Porridge Day (Thursday, October 10) by throwing a Porridge Party in aid of Mary’s Meals.

The charity, which feeds more than 1.5 million children around the world every school day, is asking us to get together with friends, family or colleagues during the month of October to enjoy a bowl of porridge and raise funds to support its life-changing work.

Karen Gray, UK director of communications and fundraising at Mary’s Meals, said: “We celebrate World Porridge Day because it is a mug of hot likuni phala, a vitamin enriched maize porridge, that Mary’s Meals serves to thousands of children every school day in countries including Malawi, Zambia and Liberia.

“I hope everyone will throw their own Porridge Parties and help us to reach even more hungry children.”

Mary’s Meals sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest countries. The food attracts children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

Felicitas (9) is just one of the pupils at Ulisa Primary School, Malawi, who enjoys Mary’s Meals porridge. The nutritious meal sets her up for the day, helping her to focus on her studies and feeding her hopes and ambitions for the future.

A free Porridge Party pack is available online at the website World Porridge Day

Mary’s Meals has also published Perfect Porridge recipes from some of its favourite celebrities and chefs, including Gary Maclean, Scotland’s national chef and winner of Masterchef: The Professionals.

Gary said: “A simple bowl of porridge can help chronically hungry children get an education and lift themselves out of poverty.

“I work in a college and am passionate about helping young people realise their potential, so the work of Mary’s Meals is very close to my heart.”