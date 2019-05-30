Thousands set for Taste of Grampian

The popular annual food and drink festival Taste of Grampian will return to the Thainstone Centre this weekend.

MasterChef Judge John Torode and reality star and Celebrity MasterChef finalist Spencer Matthews will join MasterChef Professional winner Gary Maclean and Bake-off’s Helen Vass at the event.

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the event which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Showcasing more than 180 north-east and Scottish food and drink producers, this year’s line-up, pulled together by Prime Event Management, is set to be bigger and better than ever.

During the day, the Chef’s Theatre will play host to a number of inspiring local chefs who will demonstrate their creative cooking as well as sharing some culinary tips.

The line-up includes The Kilted Chef from Eat on the Green Craig Wilson, Ross Cochrane from The Rothesay Rooms and The Chester Hotel’s Kevin Dalgleish.

In the BBQ Cook-school, award-winning butcher John Davidson will be hosting a series of masterclasses from butchery skills to cooking meat on the BBQ.

Entertainment will be provided by Colin Slessor, famed for his auctioneering skills on BBC’s ‘The Mart’, and Sandy Greig when they try and wing it through a hilarious cookery dual to see who can cook the best in the afternoon.

Amongst the highlights of this year’s Festival will be two wine and gin masterclasses as well as several beer tastings from BrewDog in their very own dedicated Marquee.

For children, part of the Educational Programme is the Schools’ Competition where eight schools have been shortlisted with 15 finalists.

Judging will take place at 9am by Professional MasterChef winner, Gary Maclean with the winners receiving their prizes from John Torode.

Also for children is the Educational Marquee sponsored by Hamlyn’s and RNCI - a fun way to teach children all about the countryside, farming and agriculture.

There will be calves, ducks and chickens as well as a treasure trail and the chance to make your own smoothie whilst cycling a bike. There is also a funfair and stalls for the children to enjoy outside.

Chairman of Taste of Grampian, John Gregor commented: “Taste of Grampian is food, drink and entertainment combined at its very best. A vast array of eats, treat, sights and sounds to suit all tastes and ages, makes it one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular family events.”

There are market stalls, farm animals, live music including Inverurie pipe band and entertainment from some of the best professional street entertainers who work all over the world.

Every year, Taste of Grampian is committed to reducing the waste created by the festival and continue to build on successful initiatives led by Aberdeenshire Council.

Their mission is to tackle a reduction in food waste using Keenan Recycling as well as the food and recycling bins to dispose of waste correctly.

Also, the festival is encouraging visitors to reduce their carbon footprint.

A Park and Ride Service from Inverurie and Kintore will depart every half hour throughout the day, in conjunction with We Are Inverurie and Premier Coaches. Travel is only £1 each way.

Entry tickets are priced at £10. Ages 16 and under are free with a paying adult.

Gates open at 9am and close at 5pm. Car parking is free.

For updates, visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk