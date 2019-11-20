Would you choose any of these names?

These are the gender neutral baby names predicted to be most popular in 2020

Coming up with the perfect name for your bundle of joy can be tricky business, particularly when there’s so much choice.

If you are in need of some inspiration and want to narrow the list of potential options downs, baby clothing firm Jojo Maman Bebe has revealed the unisex baby names set to be hugely popular next year. Which of these gender neutral monikers would you go for?

Rivers have traditionally been male in the past, but the name has gained a lot more popularity for girls in recent years

1. River

Calm and serene, this soothing name tends to be more popular as a middle name, but makes for a great first name for boys or girls

2. Gray

Meaning descendant of Conn, Quinn is of Irish origin and strikes the perfect of relaxed, yet strong

3. Quinn

The wren was considered king of the birds according to early folklore and gives the sense of hidden strength

4. Wren

