Tender accepted for works at Peterhead’s Drummer’s Corner

Aberdeenshire Council has, on behalf of the Peterhead Development Partnership, formally accepted a tender for eagerly-anticipated enhancement works in the heart of Peterhead.

At a capital cost of £285,000, the Public Realm project in Drummer’s Corner will see the installation of a new raised performance area and upgrades to seating, lighting and electrical points, with added new artwork improving the aesthetics of the town centre precinct.

The Drummers Corner proposals are the result of widespread consultation with the community through the Choose Peterhead process and the Peterhead Development Partnership.

The design for the triangular area has been produced by TGP Landscape Architects, with assistance from local architects McAdam Design, working to a design brief set by the Peterhead Development Partnership, as well as ongoing local consultation.

The project team has sought planning permission for the works after it was indicated that the value of works may be above the permitted development threshold, as well as securing a building warrant for the Drum structure.

Although both processes have been beneficial to the project, they have also added time to the project’s programme for delivery.

A significant grant sum of £145,000 for the works has been provided by the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund towards the project for spending by autumn 2020, resulting in less having to be funded through the Peterhead Regeneration Vision and Action Plan.

With the tender process now completed, it paves the way for works to begin in March with works largely completed by this summer’s Peterhead Scottish Week, weather permitting.

Councillor Norman Smith, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee, said: “I am delighted that we have now accepted a tender for the Drummer’s Corner works. While we accept that this has been a long process, it was vital that we got the design detail right for the town centre and I look forward to the area being improved and enjoying a vibrant new lease of life in due course.”

Chair of the Peterhead Development Partnership, Cllr Stephen Smith, added: “Drummer’s Corner has played an important role within the community for many years, hosting the likes of the Scottish Week crowning and Christmas lights switch-on.

“Thanks to this investment, however, it will open up the area to a far wider array of activities for all ages to enjoy, encouraging more people to visit our town centre and support our local shops and businesses.”

The old ‘Drum’ will be salvaged and potential options to reuse it elsewhere in the town are currently being considered.