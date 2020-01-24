Temporary closure of Formartine & Buchan Way

As part of a major investment in the Formartine & Buchan Way, Aberdeenshire Council is advising that a Bridge Replacement Programme gets underway next month.

The programme will help safeguard the integrity of the infrastructure along this popular route.

For a period of ten weeks starting on Monday, February 3, a section of the Formartine & Buchan Way will be temporarily closed to allow bridge replacement works at South Ugie Water to proceed safely.

During construction work, machinery will be working at various locations between the access points near the sewage works, Maud and Abbey Bridge, Old Deer.

The council anticipates works will be complete by April 14, weather and site conditions dependent.

For all enquiries, contact Aberdeenshire Council’s environment team (north) via outdoor.access@aberdeenshire.gov.uk