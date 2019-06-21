Teens charged following incident at Peterhead Academy

Two teenagers have been charged in connection to an assault at Peterhead Academy.

Officers were made aware of the incident at Peterhead Academy, the footage of which has been circulating on social media.

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with the incident so far and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit. Further charges are expected to follow.

The incident was believed to have happened in March with Police made aware this month.

Local Inspector George Cordiner said: "Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family. Violence of any nature will never be tolerated, as well as the videoing of such crimes.

“I would like to thank those who have assisted with our enquiries so far. A further update will be released when available."