Taste of Home event brings Peterhead folk together

A taste o hame/Smak dzieciństwa/Namus primenantis skonis Home-Hame-Dom is a creative learning project that brings people from different nationalities and backgrounds together to build a feeling of home and a sense of community.

As part of this, Modo is hosting “A Taste of Home three evenings with free food, live music and entertainment that celebrate the cultures and the cooking of the communities that make up Peterhead, each loosely tied in with a special day.

The three countries chosen were Scotland, Poland and Lithuania (three of the most represented in central Peterhead).

Martin Danziger, creative director of Modo explains, “The project came about from conversations at Encounter Youth café, when young people said that they had never tried food from each other’s countries.

“We thought it would be great to give folk a chance to show off their own cultures and to experience others”.

The first event will be on Friday, January 24, with a Scottish evening to celebrate Burns. There will be haggis, neeps and tatties to eat, and entertainment from Central Primary School pupils, as well as a piper, Doric tales, an address to the Haggis and ceilidh dancing.

This will be followed on February 21 with a Polish evening, with live bands, songs and pierogi, as well as donuts to celebrate Tłusty Czwartek, the Polish equivalent of Shrove Tuesday.

The final evening will be on March 6 and will have a Lithuanian theme, with live music provided by ALNES - Association of Lithuanians in North East Scotland, and served up with traditional Lithuanian delicacies.

The events will be held in Central School, Peterhead. and are free and everyone of any age or nationality is welcome.

Tickets are available online at www.tinyurl.com/taste-of-home and can be picked up from Central School or Modo, or on the door (subject to availability).

Home-Hame-Dom is a partnership between the Elphinstone Institute, the WEA and Modo.

The project hopes to create new and lasting friendships that will develop between people originating from different cultures, and that people new to the area will get involved with long-established community groups.

It is also hoped that people who have lived here for a long time will be encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and stories of newer arrivals.

Doors for each event open 6.30pm with the event itself starting at 7pm. While it is free, those wishing to attend are encouraged to get tickets in advance.

Home-Hame-Dom has been commissioned by the North Aberdeenshire LEADER Local Action Group.

A taste of home is funded by Aberdeenshire Youthbank, in partnership with Peterhead Central School.

Food is being kindly donated by R. Coutts and Son, West End Butcher, Morrisons, CFine and others.