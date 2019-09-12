Talented Buchan dancers learn tricks of trade

A group of talented young dancers from the Buchan area have been given the opportunity to learn some tricks of the trade from international choreographer and performer Murray Grant.

Stage hopefuls from Fraserburgh Academy, Lucie Summers Dance, and 6.1.0 Dance Academy took part in an exclusive masterclasses with Murray, who visited Buchan to give youngsters an insight into what is expected of professional performers by guiding them through a fun and engaging masterclass.

Murray was glowing in his praise for the young students. He said: “I had a great time working with the students in Fraserburgh as they were all focused and keen to learn.

“It was great to be able to travel to the north-east to share my passion for the industry and hopefully inspire some future stars of the stage from the area.”

Murray is the founder and creative director of The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh, talent agency MGA Management, Beyond Broadway Productions and Fierce Theatre Schools.

He is a founder and trustee of The MGA Foundation, a charity offering financial support to people from non-privileged backgrounds in Scotland to pursue performing arts training.

Murray has served as a freelance advisor for the Institute of the Arts Barcelona, Cyprus Performing Arts and The Entertainment Department.

He is also an international judge for DanceStar world dance competitions, judging Qualifiers in South Africa and World Final in Croatia.

Successful north-east performers to have trained under Murray and at The MGA Academy include Fraserburgh’s own Elly Jay, who completed a Musical Theatre diploma at the Edinburgh school before embarking on a two-year stint as a performer at Universal Studios in Japan and several months in London. Next month she will be part of Ghost Das Musical at the Palladium in Stuttgart, Germany.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts is currently accepting applications for courses starting in September. Candidates can apply at www.themgaacademy.com/apply