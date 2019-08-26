Summer party to celebrate women's refuge milestone

North-east addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland, is holding a Summer Party this weekend to celebrate 10 years of helping women through it’s female refuge, Benaiah.

The centre near Stuartfield opened its doors in August 2009 and to mark a decade of supporting women, Teen Challenge is holding the party at its men’s facility Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, on Saturday.

Taking place from 2pm-5pm, the event will feature a special presentation to recognise the work done at Benaiah and the lives that have been changed in the refuge.

There will also be plenty of treats – including pancakes, scones, sausage rolls, cake and burgers – as well as fun activities for kids.