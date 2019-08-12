Success yet again for Score apprentices

For decades Score Group plc’s apprentice technicians have competed in the Scottish Engineering Craft Competition and the company has now sponsored the prestigious event for more than ten years.

This year saw the annual competition being hosted by Fife College and the winners have now been announced.

The competition brings together Scotland’s finest first year engineering apprentices working in a variety of sectors, to compete for either the mechanical or electrical title.

The competition showcases the high level of talent evident in Scotland’s young engineering workforce; with many of the participants employed by companies within, or providing services to, the energy industries.

This year 19 apprentices from ten EAL (Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited) approved training centres across Scotland travelled to Fife to compete, from North Highland College to Border Engineering Training Association.

These training centres competed against various others, including Tullos Training, Angus Training Group, East Kilbride Group Training Association, Edinburgh College and North East Scotland College. Each apprentice is nominated to represent their college or training centre due to outstanding efforts shown during their first year.

Score Group apprentices from both the Peterhead headquarters and Cowdenbeath facility competed; representing Peterhead Engineers Development Limited (PEDL) and Fife College respectively.

Having another successful year, Score Group was delighted that one of their apprentices, Euan Barbour of Score VAC Limited, - entered by his training centre, PEDL – was awarded second place in the mechanical engineering category. First place in the mechanical category was awarded to NESCOL, while the electrical engineering category saw Tullos Training Limited and North Highland College winning first and second place, respectively.

Score Group director, Conrad Ritchie said: “This competition has now been running for 29 years and during that time it has rewarded effort, dedication and talent.

“I’m a great supporter of this event. Having started my journey 31 years ago, I understand its worth and the real benefits of an apprenticeship.

“It’s a great foundation and you must grasp the opportunity, make the most of it. Apply effort and you will reap the rewards.”