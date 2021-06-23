Stuartfield's Janice Mutch is the Pride of Buchan after raising £50,000 for charities

Charity fundraiser Janice Mutch has been put forward for a Pride of Buchan award.

Councillor Jim Ingram put forward Janice Mutch at the latest meeting of the Buchan Area Committee.

Janice is behind the Facebook group page Mutch4less which she uses to sell donated items with the proceeds given to charity.

Over the years she has presented many causes with cash donations, including £8,000 to the Neurology Ward 40 of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Councillor Ingram said he was “pleased and privileged” to nominate Janice, adding she has been doing “a great deal of service to the community” over the years.

Cllr Ingram noted that he would see Janice at many local events such as coffee mornings selling quizzes to raise money.

He added: “It’s staggering to reach the sum of £50,000. She’s a shining example to many and she’s a person that would warrant and appreciate a Pride of Buchan Award.”