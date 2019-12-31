Stuartfield's Highland Hustle donation to foodbank

During the month of December Sarah Crawford's Highland Hustle class participants helped her with a small Christmas appeal she held in aid of the Instant Neighbour food bank.

Sarah asked them to “Tack a Tin” along to each class and all non-perishable items including food, toiletries and warm hats/gloves and socks that were collected were then donated to the Instant Neighbour food bank.

Sarah's classes are held locally in the Stuartfield Public Hall on a Monday and Thursday form 7pm to 7.45pm and so a lot of the donations have been made from local community members.

She told us: "The ladies who attend class were extremely generous and my family, friends and work colleagues also donated for the great cause.

"I had chosen Instant Neighbour because they do an amazing job in ensuring that those less fortunate can have food to feed their family not just at Christmas but the whole year through."