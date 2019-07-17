Strong six months for Cala Homes North

CALA Homes (North) has reported a strong first half of the year, with encouraging sales, a series of new appointments and more developments underway in Aberdeen than any other housebuilder.

Indicating growing confidence from house hunters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the leading developer has sold more than 25% more homes in the first half of 2019 than it did in the same period last year, and is on track to build 35% more homes in the region this year.

And with 13 new recruits so far in 2019, and eight sites currently going through the planning system, compared to four 12 months ago, the homebuilder is forging ahead with significant investment in the region.

Signalling continued growth for second half of the year, the North-east team is currently recruiting four new members of staff including an engineering manager, architectural manager, a buyer and sales advisor who will join the expanding team.

CALA Homes (North) managing director Mike Naysmith said: “We have had an encouraging start to the year. In 2018 we saw a relative return to stability for homebuilding in the North East following a difficult period, and now at CALA we are focussing on growth.

“We will build significantly more homes in the region in 2019 than we did last year, we are now constructing at seven key developments across the area – compared to four this time last year – and we are very much open for business when it comes to land acquisitions.

“We currently have eight projects being steered through the planning system which is a significant increase year-on-year, and a number of our live developments are real landmark sites, from Craibstone Estate to Oldfold Village to The Grove, which marks a long-awaited return to Inverurie for CALA.

“Our strategic, diverse mix of developments and homes has very much been tailored in line with the demands and challenges of the North East market, and we look forward to continued improvement in the sector as the year progresses.”