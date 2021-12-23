Storm-impacted families in Aberdeenshire are supported by Scottish Welfare Fund

Karen Adam is pleased to see low-income families being supported by the Scottish Welfare Fund.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, recently received confirmation that people on low incomes who were impacted by costs associated with the storms could benefit from applying to the Scottish Welfare Fund.

Since then, figures from Aberdeenshire Council show there has been considerable uptake.

Financial assistance has been paid to families through a combination of the Scottish Welfare Fund, the Flexible Food Fund and the direct payment of free school meals.

During the period November 29 to December 12, Aberdeenshire Council paid out a total of £98,034 to financially vulnerable households.

Ms Adam said: “It a relief to hear that there has been considerable uptake of the Scottish Government’s Welfare Fund since I made the plea for eligible residents to make use of the money that’s there and available to help.

“The Scottish Welfare Fund is there for people facing unaffordable costs associated to a crisis.

“I know how enormously difficult it’s been for so many in the North-east dealing with the impacts of the storms.

"This, I know, has been made even more difficult for families because of the associated costs of the festive period.