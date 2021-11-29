Storm Arwen: Support still available tonight
A number of additional (further to those Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities) Aberdeenshire schools and facilities have been stood up to provide hot food and welfare facilities.
So far this evening, meals and facilities are available until 8pm at:
- Alford Academy
- Aboyne Academy
- Crimmond School
- New Deer School
- Hatton Cruden School
- Auchnagatt School
- Boddam School
- Westhill Primary
In addition, food vans are in place at Echt Hall, Sauchen, Hilton Hall and Crudie.
SSEN hot food vans are also operational at:
- Braemar
- Kintore
- Turriff
- Aboyne, now at Old Huntly Hotel car park
- Torphins
- Alford
- Rhynie
A welfare centre has been set up in Ballater at the Victoria and Albert Hall due to the ongoing lack of power in parts of Royal Deeside.In Braemar, the Fife Arms Hotel is providing community assistance and in the meantime the council is delivering diesel to keep their generator going and arranging deliveries of food.