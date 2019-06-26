Stevenson visits Dales Park School

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson visited Dales Park Primary School last week following an invitation to be questioned by pupils in connection with a school project on the workings of the Scottish Parliament.

In an hour-long session, the MSP fielded questions on a range of issues, from what duties an MSP has, to queries about parliamentary procedure.

A lively discussion was initiated Mr Stevenson invited the pupils to suggest what legislation they would want to introduce if they were members of the Scottish Parliament.

Commenting on his visit, Mr Stevenson said: “I was delighted by the level of interest being shown by these young children, and the questions which they posed.

“As always, when I visit schools in my constituency, I leave feeling confident that the future of Scotland will be in good hands.

“As an MSP, it is my duty to ensure that we hand it over to them in the best possible state, and that belief is one which motivates me on a daily basis.”