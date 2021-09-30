Stella's Voice Christmas Appeal 2021: Fill a box with gifts, hope and love

Stella's Voice has launched its Christmas appeal, encouraging people to fill a shoe-box with gifts.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the charity had to restructure its Christmas Appeal last year and was unable to send its usual aid truck.

For the first time in 31 years, Stella’s Voice only sent financial donations to Moldova.

While its Moldovan workers and its care at home residents did a tremendous job of stretching the donations to brighten Christmas and provide essentials for the most vulnerable,the higher cost of supplies sourced in Moldova can never replace the quality or volume of donated goods sent from the UK.

Some of the care home residents in Moldova express their gratitude for the gifts they received in 2020.

This year, however, the charity’s annual appeal is returning to its usual format.

Mark Morgan, European director of Stella’s Voice, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are back to sending our Christmas/relief truck with essential items and much-loved Christmas gift boxes.

“We encourage individuals, schools, churches and clubs to join us in bringing excitement and hope to those who have none by the provision of Christmas boxes.

“To many of the recipients, it is the only gift they receive.”

To support the Christmas Appeal, wrap an empty shoebox in Christmas paper and fill it with age-appropriate gifts.

Each box needs to be accompanied by a ‘Stella’s Voice 2021 Christmas Shoebox’ slip, which also explains all the steps required in donating a Christmas Gift Box and the essential information which must be included.

The closing date is Monday, November 8. This allows for shipping in time for Christmas.

For more information and to take part in the appeal, call 0300 303 2520 or go to stellasvoice.org.uk.

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, and thanks to the financial support of generous donors, last Christmas Stella’s voice still managed to meet its targets of supplying gift boxes to its care homes, Cupcui Children's Care Home and to some vulnerable families.

Last winter, financial donations enabled the charity to provide ‘hope packages’ of food and fuel to families living in extremely basic conditions.

Throughout 2021, financial donations have also helped towards providing school supplies and daily essential items to the charity’s care homes. Also, in partnership with the Moldovan Government, it was able to fund and run a summer fun camp for some of the poorest children.

During the pandemic, the UK headquarters of Stella’s Voice in Peterhead - originally set up as a charity warehouse to gain funds for its Moldovan cause - has worked tirelessly, developing partnerships with other local groups to improve sources of support in local UK communities.

As we head towards the end of 2021, the UK looks to returning to some kind of normality. However, the pandemic continues to ravageless fortunate countries like Moldova.