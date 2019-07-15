Stella’s Voice gets help from Peterhead Aldi

Aldi in Peterhead is one of ten stores across the North-east which will be donating surplus food directly to charity to help prevent hunger across the region.

The partnership follows on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

Aldi has paired a total of 11 stores in the region with local good causes which are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh frit and veg, long-life items and baked goods.

Peterhead is one of the stores which is taking part in the initiative and it has opted to support the Stella’s Voice charity, which has its headquarters at Faith Acres.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland said: “Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

The Ellon branch of the firm will also be donating to its choice of charities - the Scottish Prison Service and Homestart.

Mark Morgan of Stella’s Voice said: “Stella’s Voice is delighted to have been chosen as the local charity partner for Aldi in Peterhead.

“This will allow Stella’s Voice to help even more local people in need and increase our capacity of support with the growing number partnerships we are developing with local third sector/voluntary organisations across the area.

“It also helps to minimise waste while getting help to those who need it the most.

“A huge thanks to Aldi for their commitment and support to our local communit,” he added.