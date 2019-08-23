Start date agreed for new Police Scotland offices in Peterhead

Work on a £1.5million extension to Buchan House in Peterhead will begin in September, it has been confirmed.

Additional space will provide accommodation for Police Scotland, along with shared office space for council and police colleagues to work alongside each other.

The two-storey extension will join the existing Aberdeenshire Council base on St Peter Street and share its facilities.

Plans have been developed by Robertson Construction who were appointed on a ‘design and build’ basis for the project.

Work will formally start on site on Monday, September 2, with the construction team setting up from next week.

The extension is being funded by Aberdeenshire Council and will be leased to Police Scotland upon completion, with the lower floor used by police officers and staff and the upper

floor offering shared facilities. Permanent car parking space is also to be created on land currently used as overspill for the site.

It had been hoped to start the work mid-May, with the revised timescale allowing for completion of a legal agreement for the project. It is now expected that the extension will be

completed by the end of April next year.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee, Councillor Norman Smith, said: “I’m very much looking forward to work beginning on site. There is already a great deal of work underway to prepare for our new colleagues joining us, and I’m sure that seeing construction begin will really help underline that.

“This project will offer many opportunities for Peterhead, both in terms of increased access to services for the public but also in the closer working opportunities it will provide for

Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland and our partners.”

Police Scotland already has a presence at the Buchan House Service Point and the extension will provide space for additional employees and services.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: "Along with our partners, Police Scotland’s North East Division is committed to developing opportunities for collaborative working to

enhance the service we provide to the public.

“The creation of Buchan House will build on the strong working relationship we already have with Aberdeenshire Council and strengthens what we can deliver together for the benefit of

everyone in the local community."

Gordon Milne, managing director for Robertson Eastern, said: “It’s always a significant occasion for our team when we start work on a project. However, Buchan House feels

particularly special because we were fortunate enough - working in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Council - to manage the development phase.

“We are incredibly proud of our close working relationship with the local authority and look forward to getting our sleeves rolled up, and delivering a bespoke place of work designed to

cater to the needs of both Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland.”

Buchan House will continue to operate as usual throughout the majority of the works and any temporary arrangements will be communicated in advance.