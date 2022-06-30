Stanley and Isabelle celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary

Stanley and Isabelle on their wedding day

On June 23, Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue visited Stanley and Isabelle Noble to offer many congratulations and to present them with a card from Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire on the occasion of their Diamond Wedding Anniversary at their home in Peterhead.

Both Stanley and Isabelle were born and brought up in Peterhead and have lived there all their lives. Stanley was the youngest of eight children who had five brothers and two sisters.

National Service had come to an end and while he wasn’t sure what type of career he fancied following, he followed his father to sea where he enjoyed the life so much he spent 25 years as a fisherman, followed by a further 22 years with the Aberdeen Service Company working at Peterhead Harbour.

Stanley helped build the jetty there.

Not one to be found sitting around in retirement with his feet up, Stanley liked to be kept busy, and helping others was second nature. One of his last jobs was as a 'Lollypop' man helping people cross the roads safely, and always with a wee cheery wave.