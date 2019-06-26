Stagecoach supports Armed Forces Day

Stagecoach North Scotland is helping to support Armed Forces Day 2019.

Armed Forces Day, on Saturday, June 29, is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Stagecoach North Scotland is offering free travel, in advance and on the day itself, to armed forces personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and veterans carrying a veteran’s badge.

With the Armed Forces Day Parade in Aberdeen it is hoped that personnel will take up the offer to travel by bus to the event in the city centre.

Managing Director, Stagecoach North Scotland, David Liston said: “We are sending a clear and proud message to armed forces communities across the North Scotland area that we appreciate them and are grateful for everything they do. We hope that personnel choosing to travel to the parade will have an enjoyable day and we are delighted to show our appreciation for their commitment to our country.”