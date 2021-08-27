St Fergus-based KAEFER team’s shindig for Down’s Syndrome charity

The KAEFER fundraising team has already raised over £10,000 for the charity.

The Down’s Syndrome Scotland Charity Shindig has been organised by a team of KAEFER operatives from Shell at St Fergus.

The team initially set out to raise £2100 in March by taking on a 21in21 day challenge in support of the charity, which provides much-needed support and services for children and adults with Down’s syndrome and their families.

That target was quickly surpassed, with the money raised reaching the impressive sum of £7000, and since then, they've gone on to raise over £10,000.

And the fundraising is continuing – with the shindig the latest venture.

Billy Gauld, one of the team members, said: “With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting charities across the world, KAEFER decided to start a sole partnership with Down’s Syndrome Scotland. It’s the only charity in Scotland solely dedicated to supporting people with Down’s Syndrome.”

The shindig at the football club, on Friday, October 1, will be from 7pm to 1am. Buses will be laid on to and from the venue from Fraserburgh, Mintlaw and Peterhead.

Billy added: “We have local singer Marc Culley kicking off the live music, followed by the brilliant Undercover Oasis, with DJ Dave Willox supporting throughout the event and ending the night with a live set.”