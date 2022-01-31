SSEN continues to respond to Storms Malik and Corrie

SSEN teams continue to respond to the significant damage as a result of Storms Malik and Corrie.

Overnight, SSEN’s teams made good progress in restoring power to an additional 1,100 customers who were off supply as a result of Saturday’s extreme weather. Efforts are now underway to assess the damage caused by Storm Corrie which brought extreme wind gusts of over 90mph across the region. This included a wind gust of 92mph at Inverbervie, higher than both Storm Arwen or Malik.

SSEN teams have been out since first light to assess damage and restore power as quickly as possible, where it is safe to do so.

As of 10am this morning, 40,000 homes are without power across the north of Scotland as a result of the two storms, which split out as below:

Storm Malik

Power has been successfully restored to around 68,000 customers affected by Storm Malik, with around 7,000 customers remaining off supply, mainly in pockets across Aberdeenshire, following Saturday’s extreme weather. SSEN’s teams are prioritising the restoration of these customers and expect the vast majority to be restored today with full restoration on Tuesday evening.

Storm Corrie

Early assessments show around 38,000 customers have been affected by Storm Corrie overnight. Around 4,000 of these customers have had their supply restored, with around 33,000 customers currently without power. Of these, around 19,000 relate to two major faults affecting customers in the Stonehaven area (13,000) and Deeside (6,000) which are being worked on and are expected to be restored later today.

Restoration efforts from Storm Corrie will continue into Tuesday with the possibility that for small clusters of customers this may extend into Wednesday, subject to today’s damage assessment.

To help customers make informed choices and potentially alternative arrangements where possible, many faults currently have an estimated restoration time of Tuesday night. SSEN is continuing to update this information for individual faults as its field teams are able to provide a more specific restoration estimate. Customers will be notified proactively as estimated restoration times for their specific fault are updated.

SSEN continues to work closely with Local Resilience Partnerships to help coordinate community response and provide support to customers affected. For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations which are open today from 9:30am:

Alford, Transport Museum Car Park, Fish & Chips; Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms Car Park, Steak Bar; Cannich, Village Centre, Highland Hog Roast Food Van; Fyvie, Outside the Co-op, Steak Bar; Insch, Church Hall Car Park, Western Road, Hot Food Van; Kemnay, Aquithie Road, Steak Bar; Munlochy, Car Park Highland Hog Roast Food Van; Tarland, The Square, Steak Bar; Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips; Whitestone, Opposite Finzean Town Hall, Steak Bar

SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Lumphanan.

Given the additional impact of Storm Corrie, additional welfare facilities will be deployed, where available.

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person. Customers are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.

Richard Gough, Director of Distribution System Operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams have continued to make strong progress restoring power to customers impacted by the extreme weather from Storm Malik, with over 90% of those customers restored.

“Whilst our teams are making every effort to restore customers as soon as possible, the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the restoration challenge. As a result, we are advising customers that while expected restoration of customer supplies from Storm Malik remains Tuesday evening, restoration times for some of those impacted by Storm Corrie may now extend to Wednesday.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to reassure them that all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts and our teams are doing all they can to restore power as quickly as possible, where it is safe to do so.

“We continue to proactively contact customers on our Priority Services Register to offer extra support where required and work with local resilience partners to coordinate welfare provisions. I’d encourage any customer concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

You can visit the SSEN website for more information at news.ssen.co.uk/news/

Aberdeenshire Council will also be keeping residents up to date on support and news available via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AberdeenshireCouncil/

An assistance phone line wis available if you need advice or support or if you are isolating - 0808 196 3384. It will open 8:45am to 5pm on Monday.

Other phone numbers:If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101Power outages – via SSEN on 105Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111Emergency council housing repairs - 03456 08 12 03Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06