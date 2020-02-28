SSEN calls on Aberdeenshire customers to sign up for its free Priority Services Register

With Storms Ciara and Dennis bringing high winds and heavy rain to the UK in recent weeks, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is reminding its customers of the additional support it offers during adverse weather events, and is encouraging them to sign up for its free Priority Services Register (PSR).

Across its distribution area in the north of Scotland, SSEN already has almost 150,000 customers enrolled in its Priority Services Register; customers who will be proactively contacted to warn them of potential bad weather to help them prepare for the event and to offer extra support where required. SSEN’s teams also keep in close and regular contact with its PSR customers during power cuts to check they are getting the help they need.

Those eligible to register for PSR include:

Are deaf or hard of hearing

Have a disability

Live with children under five

Are blind or partially sighted

Have a chronic illness

Use medical equipment/aids reliant on electricity

Are over 60

Customers who sign up to the Priority Services Register will:

Receive a call or text from SSEN’s specially trained PSR team ahead of any bad weather or storms which could potentially cause a power cut

Be offered communication in many different formats including Braille, large print, audio CD, Easy Read and alternative languages

If their power does go off, PSR customers are kept up to date with SSEN engineers’ progress until supplies are restored

On occasions where it is logistically possible, SSEN may be able to provide small generation for PSR customers temporarily to allow them to use their home medical equipment.

Louise Jones is SSEN’s Priority Service Manager and wants to make sure that as many people as possible are aware of the benefits that come with signing up to the PSR.

She said: “Joining the Priority Services Register is free and can help customers in many ways, including advance notice of a planned interruption to their electricity supply and additional support during a power cut. We have almost 150,000 customers who are already benefiting from the free service in the north of Scotland, but we know that there will be more out there who haven’t signed up.

“If you think that you may be eligible, or know of a friend or family member who may need a bit of extra help during a power cut, then please get in touch.

“We’re keen to make it as easy as possible to register for the PSR, and so our application form is available to download in eleven different languages; if computers aren’t your thing, just give us a call and we’ll send you a form out by post.”

To learn more about the PSR and the free help available, click here or call 0800 294 3259 (landline or mobile) or 0800 316 5457 (textphone). You can also watch a short video with Louise Jones here.

For further information on all the support available from SSEN, and for helpful advice on preparing for and dealing with a power cut, please visit ssen.co.uk/ready-together.