Specialist police teams join search for missing Ruairidh

Police Scotland have drafted in specialist teams as they expand the search for a Peterhead man missing from his home since a night out on Friday.

Ruairidh Sandison (24) was last seen by friends in the Gadle Braes area at about 4.20am on Saturday.

CCTV footage shows he was last seen at around 5.10am in the same area.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “We have carried out searches of the local area since Ruairidh was reported missing and these searches are continuing with officers from the Community Policing Team as well as specialist resources including the Police Scotland helicopter, operational support search officers and the dive and marine unit.

“Our searches will continue to focus on the area around Gadle Braes and we are asking the public to check any garages or outbuildings they may have in case Ruairidh has sought shelter there.”

Ruairidh is described as being 6ft tall of slim build with ginger hair. He was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

A denim jacket he was wearing was found at a nearby playpark.

Inspector Hannan added: ‘I would ask anyone who has seen Ruairidh or a male matching his description to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2611 of August 10.”

Coastguard teams and officers could be seen searching the Buchanhaven area and coastline throughout the weekend.

Friends of Mr Sandison took to social media to ask residents in the area to check any CCTV systems and outdoor sheds and buildings for any trace of Ruairidh.