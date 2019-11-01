Sling Swing classes set for Peterhead

The thought of leaving a baby to go back to work has inspired a Peterhead mum to create a new baby business.

Stephanie McIntosh decided to bring her baby Harlow to work in style thanks to the creation of Sling Swing.

Stephanie told us: “I decided early on in Harlow’s little life that there was no way I could leave her to go back to teaching full time, so I started the search to see what other possibilities there were.

“I found Sling Swing after seeing it on The One Show and decided to get in touch with Carly who founded the business.”

Sling Swing is a gentle movement class in which new mums and dads can wear their baby and Stephanie will soon be starting classes at Peterhead Community Centre to make other parents aware of its benefits.

“The benefits of babywearing are huge!” said Stephanie.

“Closeness throughout the day means the bond between parent and baby is strengthened, while a carried baby is calmer thanks to primal/survival needs being met.

“I’ve now completed my babywearing peer supporter course with Born to Carry, spending hours boogeying with Harlow and learning dances and now I’m so excited to get classes started.

“Harlow longs Sling Swing, she either spends the time giggling at the bouncy bits or is rocked gently to sleep.”

Stephanie has never done anything business-minded before and has spent the last ten years as a primary school teacher.

“Bring a new mum is hard and getting out of the house to meet other mums is a tricky task. Sling Swing is about combating all of that and doing something for yourself, but also with your baby.”

To find out more, get in touch on Facebook at Sling Swing Aberdeenshire.