Short film shines a light on Doric TV's Jill McWilliam's roots

Jill at one of the many abandoned croft and farm houses acros the region.

Not knowing which way to turn, she started to walk back to her farming roots.

Together with Deborah Leslie and Gordon Mackay, they put their heads together to produce a film to reflect on a journey that brought the spirit of Doric very much to the fore.

Jill provided the inspiration and videography, Gordon MacKay edited the film, which was written and narrated by Deborah Leslie, from Inverurie.

The film also features the beautiful musical accompaniment ‘Soliloquy’ which was composed by Ewan Mackay and performed by Gillian Hunter.

This journey took Jill down memory lane - to her past farming background and culture.

It gave her an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of all farming and crofting folk who brought the lands of Aberdeenshire up to the fertile places they are today.

Jill found that this journey home resonated deeply with her - where once she remembered the thriving countryside, she discovered the ruins of many abandoned croft and farm houses.

The film speaks of loss, yet much gain, through modern day progress with different ways of working , new era’s and industries.

Through this pandemic and being in shielding, Jill recalled the many challenges her forefathers faced and overcame, and found it gave her the resilience to tackle the challenges the world pandemic and lockdown presents today.

The film was showcased as part of the Doric Film Festival 2021 – ‘Far We Aa Bide’ was 1 of 12 short films showcased at this year’s event.

The 5 minute film ‘Far We Aa Bide’ can be viewed in the Doric TV Domain at www.dorictv.co.uk.

Since launching Doric TV last year in a bid to lift spirits amidst the chaos caused by Covid 19, Jill and her team have introduced us to ordinary people who have done extraordinary things, usually with some connection to the Doric language or culture. A number of celebrity guests including Dame Evelyn Glennie have also featured. keen to get involved and support what they were doing.