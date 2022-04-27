Shirley's Space is going from strength to strength.

Shirley's Space volunteers

Now after a recruitment drive and refresher training to the existing volunteers Shirley’s Space is stronger than ever with now having a solid group of over 15 volunteers to help in the service area.

Volunteers based in Mintlaw, Crimond, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Turriff mean that the charity will be supported and promoted in and around those towns.

Since becoming a charity in September 2019, Shirley’s Space had assisted hundreds of individuals.

This has ensured the charity is at the centre of the community and enabled individuals to receive assistance from trained volunteers and counsellors.

The charity was set up by the family of Shirley Findlay who tragically took her own life after a long struggle with mental health.

“The enthusiasm and engagement shown by all the volunteers is fantastic. We look forward to this fantastic team delivering many hours of support for the people in the local area” comments Shirley’s Space Manager Fiona Weir.

“Fundraising is also extremely vital to our survival and now we can welcome fundraising volunteers too that can attend key local events and help at our fundraisers," she said.

If you would like to get involved then further information can be found on the charity’s website at: www.shirleysspace.com.

About the charity:

Launched in 2019, Shirley’s Space has established a base in the North East offering vulnerable individuals with mental health issues the opportunity to speak to trained volunteers.

The walk-in centre within the Crimond Medical & Community Hub offers the local community a discreet and non-stigmatising route to potential help.