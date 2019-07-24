Shirley’s Space to open in Crimond

Shirley’s Space is set to open a mental health drop-in facility in Crimond next month.

On August 22, 2018, Shirley McCombie took her own life after a long struggle with mental health.

Shirley left a huge gap in her family, being a proactive individual with a go-getter attitude.

Encompassing this, her family established a fund called Shirley’s Space to raise monthly for a mental health drop-in facility in Aberdeenshire.

In under a year, nearly £40,000 has been raised and a location secured for the centre to be launched.

Shirley’s Space will hold an opening event on August 22, one year to the day since Shirley’s death, at the Crimond Medical and Community Hub. The date will hopefully symbolise how much has been achieved in the past year.

The morning session will run from 11am to 2pm and at the event Shirley’s Space will launch the first of its services as well as discussing furture developments for the organisation.

While the daytime event is by invitation only, a family event will be held at 6pm on the same day which is open to all.