Second hand is first class for Peterhead

A charitable second hand store in Peterhead has received the stamp of approval from Scotland’s re-use quality standard scheme Revolve.

Stella’s Voice sells a wide range of products from pre-loved clothing and furniture to electrical items including white goods, household goods and lots ,more besides.

The store has been awarded the kitemark by Zero Waste Scotland, the organisation behind Revolve, the re-use quality standard scheme for shops that sell second hand goods.

Located at Faith Acres at Inverugie, the store’s team is celebrating after passing the Revolve scheme’s rigorous quality assurance process, which guarantees customers high quality products that conform to safety standards, as well as offering good value for money, fantastic store layout and great customer service.

The vast store covers more than 15,000 sq feet and has been selling high quality and reasonably priced second hand goods from its Peterhead headquarters for nearly 30 years.

The site is also home to a training centre, residential accommodation and café, which is opening soon.

Stella’s Voice generates much needed funds to support victims of human trafficking.

Director Mark Morgan said: “Second hand doesn’t have to mean second best. Revolve certified stores, including Stella’s Voice, offer quality and pre-loved pieces where customers can be confident that they are buying quality goods from a trusted source.

“All our products are quality checked, so you really are getting great value and more for your money.”

A recent survey commissioned by Zero Waste Scotland, the organisation behind the Revolve standard, found that nearly half of Scots (45%) say if they can be assured of the quality, safety and cleanliness of goods, they are more likely to shop second hand.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland said: “The Revolve certification allows stores selling pre-loved items to showcase quality when it comes to re-use, and with more people shopping second hand it helps us to achieve a more environmentally friendly town that will benefit us all.

"We encourage shoppers to think second hand first and to look for the Revolve logo for reassurance they’re going to find great quality items in store and save money as well as do something positive for the environment.”

With many consumers seeking more sustainable lifestyles, Zero Waste Scotland is urging shoppers to look for the Revolve logo as a store’s guarantee of quality.

For further details and to find your local Revolve store visit www.revolvereuse.com