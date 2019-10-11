Search is on for Peterhead lifeboat coxswain mechanic

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), is recruiting for a new Coxswain-Mechanic at its Peterhead Lifeboat Station.

The charity has announced an exciting new opportunity for a new Coxswain-Mechanic whose resilience, leadership and management skills are just as strong as their ability to handle a boat in adverse sea conditions.

The successful applicant should have previous boat handling experience and a working knowledge of navigation principles so a thorough understanding of the area would be advantageous.

The role will involve ensuring the station’s all-weather, Tamar class lifeboat and her life-saving equipment work to the highest order.

An RNLI coxswain is also the leader of their crew and will happily motivate the team, manage their progress, lead on seagoing exercises, conduct shore-based training and share their invaluable knowledge.

Applicants should live within close proximity of the Peterhead Lifeboat Station and be happy to meet and greet with the public about the station’s work.

Peterhead’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, Jurgen Wahle said: “You will need to be a great leader that strives to maximise your crew’s potential as you will have an ongoing commitment to your team.”

If you are ready to take on a new challenge at Peterhead Lifeboat , please apply today at: https://jobs.rnli.org/vacancy/coxswain-mechanic- peterhead-lifeboat-station-399213.html