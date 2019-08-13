Search for missing Ruaridh continues

Three days on since Ruaridh Sandison was last seen, officers are continuing specialist searches today (Tuesday August 13) in Peterhead.

The 24-year-old was last seen at around 4.20am on Saturday, August 10 in the Gadle Braes area and, following CCTV work, officers know he was in the same area at around 5.10am that morning.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing since Ruaridh was reported missing to Police and these searches continue today led by the Peterhead Community Policing Team with the assistance of specialist resources including search advisers (PolSA) and the dive & marine unit.

"We will also have valuable support from the specialist team which is trained in using Police Scotland’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems which will enhance our search capabilities over the more challenging and difficult terrain we are dealing with.

"This is in addition to the air support that has already been provided by Police Scotland's helicopter, providing the search team with enhanced aerial views.

“Coastline and water searches also continue and I would like to thank our partners for their help.”

Inspector Hannan added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are helping with our enquiries – it is evident that Ruaridh is a very popular young man and that many people care about him. Please continue to share our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Ruaridh is around 6ft tall, of a slim build and has ginger hair. When last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting ref. no. 2611 of August 10.