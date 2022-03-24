Scottish Week announce they're 'flying high' this summer with several RAF displays.

The Red Arrows display team

The display, scheduled for July 20 across Peterhead Bay, will feature the RAF Red Arrows aerobatic display team, the Falcons Parachute Display Team and two RAF display Spitfires.

It remains the largest and longest running week-long gala in the country, hosting a programme of events to cater for all ages.

Since flying the first time in 1965, the Royal Air Force aerobatic team has performed almost 4,900 times across the globe. This year will see the team’s 9th appearance at “Scottish Week”.

The Spitfire will be performing at Scottish Week

The Falcons have enjoyed a long and distinguished history as one of the premier display teams in the world. The team was originally formed in 1961 by six instructors from the Parachute Training School at RAF Abingdon. By providing their own unique free-fall display, the Falcons remain one of the world’s leading display teams and continue to be a major attraction wherever they perform.

The Spitfire is the most famous British fighter aircraft in history. It became a symbol of freedom during the summer months of 1940 by helping to defeat the German air attacks during the Battle of Britain. It was the highest performing Allied aircraft in 1940.