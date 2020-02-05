Scottish SPCA in need of volunteers to help raise funds

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to kind-hearted people to fundraise this February at their local Pets at Home store from Friday to Sunday, February 21 to 23.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for an army of animal champions to encourage members of the public to part with their pennies and build a better world for Scotland’s animals.

Sharon Comrie, animal rescue and rehoming centre superintendent said, “We’re looking for animal lovers to help us out by raising vital funds in-store at their local Pets at Home.

“In 2019, we cared for almost 10,000 animals. This is an invaluable opportunity to help these vulnerable animals.

“To care for a dog costs £15 per day. This doesn’t include veterinary treatment or overheads.

“There are 40 Pets at Home across Scotland taking part and we need ten volunteers at each store. We’ll provide all volunteers with their very own fundraising pack with everything they need to take part.

“With support from generous members of the public, we'll be able to continue our work rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming and releasing the animals of Scotland.”

The Pets at Home fundraising opportunities will be taking place across Scotland. There are two stores in Aberdeen. One at the Boulevard Retail Park on Links Road and the other at the Bridge of Don Retail Park.

To volunteer or for more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising events please email fundraising@scottishspca.org, call 03000 999 999 (opt 4).