Scottish Parliament Committee to quiz NHS Grampian

The Scottish Parliament's Health and Sport Committee will hear from NHS Grampian on Tuesday as part of its ongoing scrutiny of health boards.

The board are expected to be quizzed on a number of issues, including their efforts to tackle obesity, staff shortages, and the lack of maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Speaking ahead of the session, Convener of the Health and Sport Committee, Lewis Macdonald MSP, said:

“Ahead of this meeting, we asked local people who use NHS Grampian to tell us their views on the health board’s performance and any issues they have encountered. The information received will be invaluable during the session.

“The Committee is particularly keen to hear the steps that the board is taking to address staff vacancies, and the subsequent agency locum spend, as well as the impact these shortages are having on performance.

“We also want to hear what progress has been made on patient waiting times, particularly for cancer patients, and to learn about future plans and prospects for maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday will be:

Rhona Atkinson, NHS Grampian vice-chair; Dr Adam Coldwells, deputy chief executivel Alan Gray, director of finance; Pamela Dudek, chief officer Moray Health and Social Care; Sandra Ross, chief officer Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, and Angie Wood, chief officer Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

More information on the Committee’s NHS board scrutiny can be found at https://www.parliament.scot/parliamentarybusiness/CurrentCommittees/107260.aspx

You can watch the session live here: https://www.scottishparliament.tv/