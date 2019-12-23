Score Group to be sold

Peterhead’s largest employer is to be sold in a £120 million deal.

Global engineering business Score Group is being acquired by private equity firm SCF Partners.

Score has a £200 million turnover, employing 1900 people in 14 countries, including more than 800 in Peterhead.

The group was founded in 1982 by Charles Ritchie and a trust was set up following his death in 2017.

On completion, the sale by the Charles Ritchie Family Trust will support the company’s global growth, creating opportunities for the workforce and continuing to make a vital economic contribution to Peterhead and the North-east.

Having steered the business through the period following Mr Ritchie’s death, the board– led by chairman Keith Cochrane – and the trust set out to find a buyer who would respect the founder’s legacy.

Mr Cochrane said: “In SCF Partners, we have found a buyer that understands Charles’ ambitions for the business. These were to ensure the long-term growth of the company, creating and safe-guarding opportunities for its employees and maintaining its positive impact on the North-east.

“SCF Partners will provide capital to enable Score to continue investing in its services and growing its global footprint.

“Crucially, this deal will maintain Score’s independence as a market leader in the supply and repair of valves to the oil and gas, nuclear and marine industries.”

The new owners, he said, were committed to supporting the development and advancement of Score’s workforce and to anchoring the company’s headquarters and global centre of excellence in Peterhead.

SCF Partners are specialist investors in energy services with 30 years’ experience of building businesses in North America, Scotland,