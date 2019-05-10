Science fun for Longside pupils

Pupils at Longside School received science lessions with a difference recently thanks to Generation Science.

Kindly sponsored by North Sea Energy Services, Generation Science brought unique and inspiring science lessons to the school with interactive and hands-on workshops.

P1-P3 youngsters enjoyed a workshop about forces on Thursday, May 2, P6 and P7 had their workshop on Friday, May 3, while the P4 and P5 children had a visit from Jonas and Craig who told them how sound works via the ‘Good Vibrations’ workshop.

Generation Science aims to improve the teaching of science in primary schools and support teachers to deliver the curriculum.