Road resurfacing for A90 at Inverugie

A section of the A90 at Inverugie Bridge, north of Peterhead, is set to benefit from £305,000 resurfacing improvements which got underway on Friday.

The project will address defects in the road surface which will help create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing project will begin on Friday 16 August and is programmed to take place over six nights, with the improvement works finishing at 6.30am on Saturday, August 24.

No works shall take place on Saturday or Sunday nights.

Due to the narrow width of the road on this section of the A90, a full overnight road closure will be in place for the remaining five nights to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the improvements.

The closure will be removed during the daytime and the A90 open as normal.

A signed diversion will be in place for road users during the overnight closures.

Northbound motorists will be diverted via Howe O Buchan Roundabout onto A950 to Mintlaw, then onto the A952 northbound where they can rejoin the A90 at Cortes, and vice-versa for southbound motorists.

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the arrangements.