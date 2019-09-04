Road closures for Peterhead Seafood Festival

A number of roads in Peterhead will be closed next weekend to accommodate this year's Seafood Festival.

Closures come into effect from 6pm on Friday, September 13 with other closures and restrictions from 6am on Saturday 14th.

Broad Street North and Chapel Street will close from 6pm on Friday 13th.

Other roads including Broad Street South, Queen Street, Back Gate, Back Street and Errol Street from 6am on Saturday.

All closure are expected to be lifted by 9pm on Saturday after the end of the festival.

For a full list of closures and map, visit https://www.rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk