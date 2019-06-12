Resurfacing work on Peterhead road

Overnight road resurfacing improvements are set to take place on a section of the A90 in Peterhead starting tomorrow evening.

The resurfacing improvements, worth £50,000, will begin on Thursday, June 13 at the Waterside Hotel and are programmed to take place over two nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The project is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday (June 15).

Temporary traffic lights along with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during the project to ensure the safety of the work force and the travelling public during the overnight improvements, but they will be removed during the day.

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues on this section of the A90 in Peterhead which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“The resurfacing has been scheduled to minimise delays by taking place overnight, however we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”