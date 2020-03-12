Resurfacing to get underway on stretch of A90

A section of the A90 south of Fraserburgh is set to benefit from £90,000 of resurfacing improvements starting next week.

The resurfacing improvements will address defects in the road to an area of the A90 north of Gash to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing project will begin at 7.30pm on Monday, March 16 and is programmed to take place over two nights, with the improvements finishing by 6.30am on Wednesday, March 18.

The work will take place each night between 7.30pm and 6.30am with no works taking place over the weekend.

A full road closure with a short-signed diversion will be in place during the project to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the improvements.

All motorists traveling northbound will be diverted via B9032, A981 and then Boothby Road, where they can re-join the A90 and resume their journey. All motorists traveling southbound will be diverted via Boothby Road, A981 and then B9032, where they can re-join the A90 and resume their journey. Local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the project.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and the local authority in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works have been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“The road closure is essential to keep everyone safe during the improvements, however we’ve planned this scheme to take place over two nights to limit the overall impact to road users.

“Our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption and complete this project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination."