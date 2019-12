Police Scotland have confirmed that the remains of a man reported missing from Peterhead earlier this year have been found.

Officers were alerted to a discovery at a beach by authorities in Denmark and remains have subsequently been confirmed as belonging to Aivars Kajaks.

The 44-year-old was reported missing in August.

There doesn't appear to be any suspicious circumstances, his family has been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.